Men’s Tennis Falls to Covenant College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against Covenant College 6-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Scots from Covenant College.

Schreiner fell to 1-7 overall on the season after only winning three out of nine matchups against the Scots.

Match Standouts

Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against Covenant’s Ben Onufrock 6-4, 2-6, 10-3.

Carson Kirk and Jonanthan Barragan (Senior / La Porte, TX) won their #1 doubles match against Covenant’s Ben Onufrock and Austin Dreslinski 8-6

Jackson Pogue (Sophomore / San Antonio, TX) and Andrew Reyes (Sophomore / Mission, TX) won their #3 doubles match against Covenant’s Caleb Domkowski and Camden Lashley 8 (7)–7 (2).

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against Amherst College.

Box Score

Schedule