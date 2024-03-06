AD
Sports News

Men’s Tennis Falls to Covenant College

todayMarch 6, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against Covenant College 6-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Scots from Covenant College.

Schreiner fell to 1-7 overall on the season after only winning three out of nine matchups against the Scots.

Match Standouts

  • Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against Covenant’s Ben Onufrock 6-4, 2-6, 10-3.
  • Carson Kirk and Jonanthan Barragan (Senior / La Porte, TX) won their #1 doubles match against Covenant’s Ben Onufrock and Austin Dreslinski 8-6
  • Jackson Pogue (Sophomore / San Antonio, TX) and Andrew Reyes (Sophomore / Mission, TX) won their #3 doubles match against Covenant’s Caleb Domkowski and Camden Lashley 8 (7)–7 (2).

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against Amherst College.

Written by: Schreiner University

