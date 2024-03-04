AD
Sports News

Men’s Tennis Falls to East Texas Baptist

todayMarch 4, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against East Texas Baptist University 8-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Tigers from East Texas Baptist University.

Schreiner fell to 1-6 overall on the season after picking up just one point against the Tigers.

Match Standouts

Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against East Texas Baptist’s Max Karseno 6-4, 6-3.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against Covenant College.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

