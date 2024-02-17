AD
Sports News

Men’s Tennis Falls to Hardin-Simmons University 7-2

todayFebruary 17, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their neutral site non-conference match against Hardin-Simmons University 7-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for their neutral site non-conference match against the Cowboys from Hardin-Simmons University.

Schreiner fell to 0-3 overall on the season after dropping their match against the Cowboys in San Antonio, Texas. 

Match Standouts 

Picking up wins for Schreiner was sophomore, Andrew Reyes, who won his #6 singles match against 7-5, 7-5, and the doubles team of Jackson Pogue and Andrew Reyes who won their #3 doubles match 8-5.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

Written by: Schreiner University

