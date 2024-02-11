Men’s Tennis Falls to LeTourneau University 7-2

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against LeTourneau University 7-2.
The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from LeTourneau University.
Schreiner fell to 0-2 on the young season after only picking up one Singles win and one Doubles win against LeTourneau University.
Standout Results
Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 Singles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Zach Farris 6-4, 6-2. The win moved Kirk to 1-1 in Singles matches this season.
Max Schechter (Senior, San Antonio, TX) & Jonathan Barragan (Senior / La Porte, TX) won their #2 Doubles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Alex Barrero & Brayden Money 8-3. The Doubles team of Schechter & Barragan moved to 1-1 in Doubles matches this season with the win.
Up Next
The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University.
