Men’s Tennis Falls to LeTourneau University 7-2

todayFebruary 11, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against LeTourneau University 7-2.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from LeTourneau University.

Schreiner fell to 0-2 on the young season after only picking up one Singles win and one Doubles win against LeTourneau University.

Standout Results

Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 Singles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Zach Farris 6-4, 6-2. The win moved Kirk to 1-1 in Singles matches this season. 

Max Schechter (Senior, San Antonio, TX) & Jonathan Barragan (Senior / La Porte, TX) won their #2 Doubles match after defeating LeTourneau’s Alex Barrero & Brayden Money 8-3. The Doubles team of Schechter & Barragan moved to 1-1 in Doubles matches this season with the win.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University. 

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

