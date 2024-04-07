Men’s Tennis Falls to Southwestern University

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their road conference match against Southwestern University 8-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schreiner fell to 3-9 overall and 2-1 in SCAC play after only picking up one point against the Pirates.

Match Standouts

Carson Kirk (Grad. Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against Southwestern’s Rishi Rajesh 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home for a non-conference matchup against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University.

