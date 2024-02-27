Men’s Tennis Falls to University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 8-1

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 8-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Belton, Texas, for their road non-conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Schreiner fell to 1-5 overall on the season after dropping their match against the Crusaders 8-1.

Match Standouts

Jonathan Barragan (Senior / La Porte, TX) & Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won their #1 doubles match against UMHB’S Joaquim Fernandes & Santiago Suarez 8-5.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against East Texas Baptist University.

Box Score

Schedule