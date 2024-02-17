AD
Sports News

Men’s Wrestling Competes at Last Chance Invitational

todayFebruary 17, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team traveled to Pella, Iowa, to compete in the Last Chance Invitational tournament, hosted by Central College.

In what was a tune-up for the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) championship tournament, the seasoned Mountaineers continued to find success out on the mat and got the results to go with it. The tournament was highlighted by sophomore, Jose Salinas Nava, who secured his first collegiate tournament win in the 125 weight class bracket.

Tournament Leaders

125 Jose Salinas Nava – Champion

149 Julian Banda – 3rd

174 Nawab Singh – 4th

HWT Luis Rodriguez – 5th

“The men’s team has made improvements as we continue to keep our sights on producing the programs first conference placers and national qualifiers.” – Jason Rodriguez, Head Men’s Wrestling Coach

Written by: Schreiner University

