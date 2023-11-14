Men’s Wrestling Competes at Viking Open

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to compete in the Viking Open, hosted by Carl Alberts State College.

The Mountaineers saw continued success across the board this past weekend with Jayden Copeland, Javier Gil, Diego Fernandez, and Luis Rodriguez all picking up their first career wins as Mountaineers.

Unfortunatley, the tournament was called early due to time restraints. However, before the tournament was called, Schreiner had several wrestlers on the back-end of the bracket going for third place finishes as well as Jayden Bustillos making his second appearance in the finals. But in the end, no placement matches were wrestled.

“Our first long roadtrip with back-to-back competitions was a challenge for our young team and was a great test of mental toughness. We might not have taken home any hardware, but we grew in heart.” – Head Men’s Wrestling Coach

Results

Schedule