AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Wrestling Falls to Carl Alberts 46-5

todayNovember 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE: TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team lost their dual against Carl Alberts State College 46-5.

The Mountaineers traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to take on the Vikings from Carl Alberts State College in a non-conference dual. 

Unfortunately, Schreiner found themselves up against a tough opponent as the Vikings took the match 46-5.

The five points scored by the Mountaineers came from sophomore, Jayden Bustillos, who won his 141 weight class matchup against Kason Mitchell (TF 18-0 4:27).

Up next, Schreiner Men’s Wrestling will head to Hays, Kansas, to compete in the Fort Hays Tournament. 

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%