Men’s Wrestling Falls to Carl Alberts 46-5

KERRVILLE: TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team lost their dual against Carl Alberts State College 46-5.

The Mountaineers traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to take on the Vikings from Carl Alberts State College in a non-conference dual.

Unfortunately, Schreiner found themselves up against a tough opponent as the Vikings took the match 46-5.

The five points scored by the Mountaineers came from sophomore, Jayden Bustillos, who won his 141 weight class matchup against Kason Mitchell (TF 18-0 4:27).

Up next, Schreiner Men’s Wrestling will head to Hays, Kansas, to compete in the Fort Hays Tournament.

