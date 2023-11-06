AD
Sports News

Men’s Wrestling Finishes 1st at Falcon Invite

todayNovember 6, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team finished in 1st place at the Falcon Invitational tournament in Park City, Kansas.

The Mountaineers traveled to Park City, Kansas, to compete in the Falcon Invitational tournament, hosted by Friends University.

As a team, Schreiner Men’s Wrestling finished in first place with a total score of 98.5.

At the individual level, the Mountaineers also saw success in multiple weight classes as they finished with a first place at 141, a second place at 184, and a fourth place at 174.

Schreiner Men’s Wrestling Individual Standouts

“I’m proud of all of the effort from such a young team to compete against some well-established programs and having their hard work pay off. They never needed to prove it to me, how talented they are, but I’m glad they were able to prove it to themselves.” – Head Coach, Jason Rodriguez

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

