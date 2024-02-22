Men’s Wrestling Finishes 4th at SLIAC Championship

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team traveled to Eureka, Illinois, to compete in the inaugural St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Men’s Wrestling Championships.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 4th place with 112.5 team points while also picking up the third most individual wins at the tournament (21). Standing out for Schreiner was Julian Montelongo who was crowned champion of the 149-weight class after defeating Fontbonne University’s Jay Strausbaugh by forfeit.

Individual Medalists

(149) Julian Montelongo – 1st Place

(125) Jose Salinas Nava – 2nd Place

(184) Nawab Singh – 2nd Place

(285) Luis Rodriguez – 2nd Place

(184) Levi Slaydon – 3rd Place

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to compete at Regionals.

Results

Schedule