AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Wrestling Finishes 4th at SLIAC Championship

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team traveled to Eureka, Illinois, to compete in the inaugural St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Men’s Wrestling Championships.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 4th place with 112.5 team points while also picking up the third most individual wins at the tournament (21). Standing out for Schreiner was Julian Montelongo who was crowned champion of the 149-weight class after defeating Fontbonne University’s Jay Strausbaugh by forfeit.

Individual Medalists

(149) Julian Montelongo – 1st Place

(125) Jose Salinas Nava – 2nd Place

(184) Nawab Singh – 2nd Place

(285) Luis Rodriguez – 2nd Place

(184) Levi Slaydon – 3rd Place

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to compete at Regionals.

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%