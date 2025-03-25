AD
Sports News

Men’s Wrestling Finishes 4th In SILAC

todayMarch 25, 2025

Schreiner University’s wrestling team delivered impressive performances at the 2025 SLIAC Championships, with standout finishes across several weight classes. Austin Cooley dominated the heavyweight division, securing first place with a commanding major decision win in the finals over a Nationally ranked wrestler, and leading him to be voted as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. The team saw additional success with Ashton Keller taking third place in the 141-pound category after a strong run that included two wins by fall. Jonathan Martinez earned fourth place at 197 pounds, showcasing resilience with a pin in the consolation semifinals. Luis Rodriguez also finished fourth in the 285-pound division, picking up a fall win along the way. Adam Lancaster placed fourth at 157 pounds, while Aiden Schenck rounded out the top finishes with a fourth-place showing at 165 pounds. Despite tough challenges, Joel Alvarado and Henry Kubelka showed determination, battling hard through the competition. Overall, Schreiner’s wrestlers demonstrated skill, perseverance, and sportsmanship, contributing significantly to the team’s success at the championship.

Written by: Schreiner University

