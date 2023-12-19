Men’s Wrestling Goes 2-1 at Prairie Wolf Duals

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, to compete in the Prairie Wolf Duals, hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan Uninersity.

The Mountaineers traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, for three regionals competitions in what would be a preview of their path to Nationals.

Schreiner would go 2-1 at the duals with wins over Milwaukee School of Engineering and Westminster. After a slow start against Concordia Moorhead, in which the team lost 33-11, they would rally to pull off team victories against Milwaukee School of Engineering (22-19) and Westminster (39-18).

The individual standout for the Schreiner Men’s Wrestling team was sophomore, Jose Salinas Nava, who went 3-0 at the 125 lb weight class and was undefeated in regional competition.

Prairie Wolf Duals

Schreiner 11 – Concordia-Moorhead 33

Schreiner 39 – Westminster 18

Schreiner 22 – MSOE 19

“I am very impressed with how they have grown as a team and facing adversity on the road. We are getting stronger and stronger against our competition.” – Jason Rodriguez, Head Men’s Wrestling Coach

Results

Schedule