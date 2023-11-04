Men’s Wrestling Picked 4th in SLIAC Preseason Coaches Poll

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team was picked 4th in the SLIAC Preseason Coaches Poll.

From St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

“Affiliate wrestling member Schriner University was picked 4th this year. The Mountaineers are affiliate members with the SLIAC and will be coached by first-year head coach Jason Rodriguez with Troy Jewell serving as wrestling director. Austin Cooley, a sophomore, was a national qualifier last year at 197.”

