Men’s Wrestling Takes Down McMurry

Mountaineers Roll Past McMurry in 39–15 Dual Victory

The Schreiner University men’s wrestling team earned a dominant 39–15 dual win over McMurry on Tuesday, highlighted by five bonus-point victories and three wins by fall.

Schreiner jumped out to a fast lead and never looked back.

At 125, Jose Salinas Nava put the Mountaineers on the board with a first-period fall at 3:47. The momentum continued at the lighter weights, with Austin Saxon (133) and Jaylon Simon (141) each collecting forfeit victories to push the lead to 18–0.

At 149, Jason Sanchez added another big result, securing a fall at 6:48, extending the Mountaineers’ advantage.

Aaron Aragon (157) followed with one of the most dominant performances of the night, earning a 21–5 technical fall in 4:03.

McMurry picked up wins at 165, 174, and 184 to narrow the margin, but the Mountaineers closed strong.

At 197, James McDaniel delivered a convincing 10–2 major decision, and heavyweight Austin Cooley (285) capped the night with a fall in just 1:50, sealing Schreiner’s 39–15 victory.