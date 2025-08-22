AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Message in a Bottle’, dance production set to Sting’s music, coming to Blu-ray

todayAugust 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Poster for ‘Message In a Bottle’/Mercury Studios and Sadler’s Wells

A dance production set to Sting’s music is coming to Blu-ray.

Message in a Bottle, which debuted in London in February 2020 and toured the U.K., Europe and North America, will be released on Blu-ray and TV On Demand on Oct. 10. It features a dance theater production choreographed by Kate Prince, described as “an imagined story about one displaced family, and a universal tale of survival, hope and love.”

Songs in the production include “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic” and “Fields of Gold.” All feature new arrangements by Hamilton composer Alex Lacamoire, recorded by Sting, with guests artists.

“When I first saw Message In A Bottle, I was overwhelmed by all the different styles of dance in the show. What I really didn’t expect was to be so emotionally engaged in the story,” says Sting. “Kate’s imaginative story and beautiful choreography has brought my songs to new life, and I am thrilled that there is now a film of the fantastic stage show.”

Message in a Bottle is available for preorder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%