Entertainment News

Met Gala 2025: Theme, co-chairs and more revealed

todayOctober 9, 2024

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fashion enthusiasts, rejoice!

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced the official exhibition and theme of the 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Vogue also announced Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour as the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs. NBA star LeBron James will also serve as honorary co-chair.

In an Instagram post, Vogue described this year’s theme as “examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora” with the Black dandy as its subject.

The theme and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition take inspiration from Monica L. Miller‘s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, according to Vogue.

The 2025 Met Gala is scheduled to take place May 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

