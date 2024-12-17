AD
Metal docuseries set to premiere on Hulu in 2025

todayDecember 17, 2024

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

A docuseries about the history of heavy metal is in the works with Hulu, Deadline reports.

The eight-part series is set to premiere in 2025. Its working title is Into the Void, a reference to Black Sabbath‘s Master of Reality song.

“The sonic worlds created by the genre’s boldest icons are rich with untold history and unimaginable trials and tribulations,” executive producer Evan Husney writes in an Instagram post. “We’re excited to team up with Hulu to look beyond the mystique and show these legends as real people.”

The exact subjects of the series have yet to be announced, though Husney teases that “a full episode lineup of the stories we’ll be delving into will be announced closer to the show’s release next year.”

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

