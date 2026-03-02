Metallica adding six dates to residency at Las Vegas Sphere

Metallica Life Burns Faster at Sphere artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Metallica is adding six more shows to the band’s upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

The exact dates for the added shows have yet to be announced — “Keep watching for dates and additional info,” Metallica writes in a Facebook post — but presales will begin for members of the Metallica Fifth Member fan club on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

The initially announced Vegas run includes eight dates taking place Thursdays and Saturdays in October: Oct. 1 and 3, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31. Every Thursday performance will have a completely different and unique set list from its corresponding Saturday show, following in the tradition of Metallica’s No Repeat Weekend format on their M72 world tour.

Presales to the previously announced shows are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For all Metallica Sphere info, visit Metallica.com.