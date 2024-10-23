AD
Metallica adds Australia & New Zealand dates to 2025 M72 tour

todayOctober 23, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica will return Down Under for the 2025 leg of their M72 tour.

The metal legends have announced a run of dates through Australia and New Zealand, running from Nov. 1 in Perth to Nov. 19 in Auckland. Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4. Members of the Metallica fan club will have access to a presale beginning Oct. 29.

For all ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

The world M72 tour launched in 2023 in support of Metallica’s latest album, ﻿72 Seasons. It continued throughout 2024 and will return to the U.S. in April 2025. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

