Rev Rock Report

Metallica adds February 2027 dates to Sphere residency

todayMarch 5, 2026

Metallica Life Burns Faster at Sphere artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Metallica has added even more dates to their upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

The newly announced shows will take place in 2027 on Feb. 4 and 6, 18 and 20, and 25 and 27. Presales begin for members of Metallica Fifth Member fan club at 3 p.m. PT.

Metallica’s previously announced Sphere dates take place Oct. 1 and 3, 8 and 10, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31; Nov. 5 and 7; and Jan. 28 and 30.

With each pair of shows, which take place on Thursdays and Saturdays, the Thursday concert will feature a completely unique set list from its corresponding Saturday performance.

Presales to the previously announced shows are ongoing. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Metallica’s also announced the launch of the Royal Flush ticket, which gets you into every Metallica show of 2027.

For all Metallica Sphere info, visit Metallica.com

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

