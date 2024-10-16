AD
Rev Rock Report

Metallica announces $100K donation toward Hurricane Milton relief

todayOctober 16, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

Just as they did for Hurricane Helene relief, Metallica is donating $100,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Milton.

Through their All Within My Hands charity foundation, the metal legends are sending $50,000 to Feeding America and $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center.

“The series of storms has strained food bank operations, and there is a need for the swift restoration of essential technology and communications infrastructure,” Metallica says.

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

Metallica’s Hurricane Helene donation included $50,000 to World Central Kitchen and $50,000 to Team Rubicon.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

