Metallica announces $100K donation toward Hurricane Milton relief

ABC/Randy Holmes

Just as they did for Hurricane Helene relief, Metallica is donating $100,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Milton.

Through their All Within My Hands charity foundation, the metal legends are sending $50,000 to Feeding America and $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center.

“The series of storms has strained food bank operations, and there is a need for the swift restoration of essential technology and communications infrastructure,” Metallica says.

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

Metallica’s Hurricane Helene donation included $50,000 to World Central Kitchen and $50,000 to Team Rubicon.