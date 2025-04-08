AD
Rev Rock Report

Metallica announces new fan-focused film, ﻿’Metallica Saved My Life’

todayApril 8, 2025

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica has announced a new film called Metallica Saved My Lifededicated to the band’s legions of fans.

The doc “explores our world through the lives of fans who have supported each other through highs, lows, trials, and triumphs for over four decades,” the metal legends say.

“And yeah, we’re in it a little bit too,” they add.

Metallica Saved My Life, directed by prolific music video director Jonas Åkerlund, will be shown alongside stops on Metallica’s upcoming North American tour, launching April 19 in Syracuse, New York. Metallica notes that the film is “not quite finished yet, but we can’t wait for you to see it and let us know what you think.”

For all screening and ticket info, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

The official, finished version of Metallica Saved My Life is set to premiere later in 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

