Rev Rock Report

Metallica announces tiny concert in the Hamptons

todayAugust 6, 2025

Metallica on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ABC/Randy Holmes

Heavy metal is coming to the Hamptons.

Metallica will head to the famed seaside resort town for an intimate concert at the 250-capacity Stephen Talkhouse venue in Amagansett, New York.

The show will take place on Aug. 28. For a chance to win a pair of very limited tickets, you’ll need to be a member of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club. The entry period is open now through Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

For more info, visit Metallica.com.

Metallica, of course, usually plays much larger venues — they wrapped up a run of U.S. stadium shows as part of their worldwide M72 tour in June. After their pitstop in the Hamptons, they’ll return to stadiums in November for the M72 Australian leg.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

