AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica has definitely heard your ﻿’St. Anger﻿’ jokes

todayJanuary 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Over the years, Metallica‘s 2003 effort, St. Anger, has consistently been the band’s most maligned album, with fans often making fun of the sound of Lars Ulrich‘s snare drum on the record. Over 20 years later, Metallica is hoping to get in on the fun, too.

In a Facebook post announcing the addition of St. Anger songs to the Fender Play guitar instruction app, the metal legends write, “Everyone’s favorite album is now on Fender Play!”

The post continues, “Dust off your guitar (sorry, the snare drums will have to wait for another day) and get started on ‘Frantic,’ ‘St. Anger,’ ‘Some Kind of Monster’ and ‘The Unnamed Feeling.'”

St. Anger is also infamous for its chaotic and dysfunctional recording sessions, which were chronicled in the 2004 documentary Metallica: Some Kind of Monster.

In addition to poking fun at St. Anger, Metallica is prepping for their return to the road on their world M72 tour, which supports their latest album, 2023’s 72 Seasons. The U.S. leg launches in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%