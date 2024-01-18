Metallica has definitely heard your ﻿’St. Anger﻿’ jokes

ABC/Randy Holmes

Over the years, Metallica‘s 2003 effort, St. Anger, has consistently been the band’s most maligned album, with fans often making fun of the sound of Lars Ulrich‘s snare drum on the record. Over 20 years later, Metallica is hoping to get in on the fun, too.

In a Facebook post announcing the addition of St. Anger songs to the Fender Play guitar instruction app, the metal legends write, “Everyone’s favorite album is now on Fender Play!”

The post continues, “Dust off your guitar (sorry, the snare drums will have to wait for another day) and get started on ‘Frantic,’ ‘St. Anger,’ ‘Some Kind of Monster’ and ‘The Unnamed Feeling.'”

St. Anger is also infamous for its chaotic and dysfunctional recording sessions, which were chronicled in the 2004 documentary Metallica: Some Kind of Monster.

In addition to poking fun at St. Anger, Metallica is prepping for their return to the road on their world M72 tour, which supports their latest album, 2023’s 72 Seasons. The U.S. leg launches in August.