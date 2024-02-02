AD
Metallica launches new ﻿’The Blending Sessions’﻿ conversation series with Blackened Whiskey distiller

todayFebruary 2, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica has launched a new conversation series called The Blending Sessions.

In each episode, the metal legends will speak with distiller Rob Dietrich, with whom they work on their signature Blackened Whiskey.

The first two episodes, titled “Raising the Bar” and “Uniquely Metallica,” are streaming now on YouTube. Future installments will premiere weekly.

﻿The Blending Sessions﻿ series follows the 2023 premiere of Metallica’s official podcast, ﻿The Metallica Report﻿.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

