Rev Rock Report

Metallica members remember the first time they heard Black Sabbath

todayJuly 23, 2025

Kevin Kane/WireImage

Metallica has shared a video in which each of the four band members remember the first time they heard Black Sabbath.

The video was first filmed ahead of the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which marked the final live performance by the original Sabbath lineup and Ozzy Osbourne. Metallica decided to post it now following Ozzy’s death Tuesday at age 76.

“We all have very vivid memories of the first time we listened to Black Sabbath,” Metallica writes in the caption. “It changed all of our lives. We love you, Ozzy, and will miss you so, so much.”

Here are some of the other tributes that have come through:

Slash: “It’s with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of the great Ozzy Osbourne. I know a great many people cried all around the world at this profound loss. I’m with you. He was an awesome motherf*****. We all loved him dearly. I’ll miss him as a friend. & a pillar of the spirit of rock n roll. But I’m so happy Ozzy had that last show that we all could share with him, it truly meant the world to one of the greatest of all time. RIP.”

Aerosmith: “We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever. From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring. Our love goes out to Sharon, his family, his band, and the millions around the world who felt his fire. Rock on, Ozzy. You will be missed, but never forgotten!”

Zakk Wylde: “THANK YOU FOR BLESSING THE WORLD w/YOUR KINDNESS & GREATNESS OZ – YOU BROUGHT LIGHT INTO SO MANY LIVES & MADE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE – YOU LIVED w/THE HEART OF A LION – I THANK THE GOOD LORD EVERY DAY FOR BLESSING MY LIFE w/YOU IN IT.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

