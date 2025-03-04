AD
Rev Rock Report

Metallica paying tribute to Marianne Faithfull on latest ‘Metallica Report’

todayMarch 4, 2025

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica will be paying tribute to late singer and actress Marianne Faithfull on the latest episode of their weekly podcast, The Metallica Report

The metal legends worked with Faithfull, who died in January at age 78, on “The Memory Remains,” a cut off their 1997 album, Reload.

Following Faithfull’s death, drummer Lars Ulrich posted, “Thank you, Marianne… For the good times For your kindness For the great stories For your fearlessness.”

﻿The Metallica Report ﻿premieres new episodes on Wednesdays.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

