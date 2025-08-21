AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica performing at Dreamfest benefit concert

todayAugust 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Metallica on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica is performing at the upcoming 2025 Dreamfest benefit concert.

The show will take place Oct. 15 at the Chase Center in San Francisco and is hosted by the tech company Salesforce as part of its annual Dreamforce conference. It will raise money for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

Along with Metallica, the 2025 Dreamfest lineup includes Benson Boone.

If you’re a part of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, you can enter now to win tickets. Dreamfest will also be open to Dreamforce attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. Otherwise, you can check out TheConcertforKids.org for ticket and sponsorship options.

Metallica previously performed at Dreamfest in 2018.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%