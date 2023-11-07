AD
Rev Rock Report

Metallica sets new record for tickets sold at St. Louis stadium

todayNovember 7, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica continues to make history with their M72 tour.

The metal legends’ concerts at St. Louis’ The Dome at America’s Center on November 3 and 5 now hold the title for selling the most tickets to an event at the stadium.

“Over 100,000 tickets were sold to our No Repeat Weekend gigs at The Dome, setting the record for most tickets sold for any event since the venue opened in 1995!” Metallica writes in a Facebook post. “Thanks for coming out to see us, St. Louis!”

Notably, The Dome used to be home to the St. Louis Rams football team, which has since relocated to Los Angeles.

Metallica previously broke the single-show attendance record at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium during the M72 tour, which supports the band’s latest album, ﻿72 Seasons﻿.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

