AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica thanks fans for ‘incredible’ response to Sphere residency: ‘We are so appreciative and grateful’

todayMarch 10, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Metallica Life Burns Faster at Sphere artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Metallica has shared a statement thanking fans following the announcement of their Life Burns Faster residency at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

“We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas,” Metallica writes in an Instagram post. “We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week.”

Metallica originally announced eight dates for the residency beginning in October. The number of shows now sits at 24 and stretches into March 2027.

As for any more Sphere dates, Metallica says, “At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future.”

“In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth,” Metallica says. “We’re working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%