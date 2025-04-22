Metallica to perform at 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica is set to perform at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The metal legends will take the stage on Yas Island to headline the day’s after-race concert on Dec. 6. Other after-race performers include pop stars Benson Boone and Katy Perry on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, respectively.

For more info, visit AbuDhabiGP.com.

Metallica has also announced their first-ever show in the Middle Eastern country of Bahrain, taking place Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. ET.

You can also catch Metallica on their current North American tour, which continues Thursday in Toronto.