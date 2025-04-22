AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica to perform at 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

todayApril 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica is set to perform at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The metal legends will take the stage on Yas Island to headline the day’s after-race concert on Dec. 6. Other after-race performers include pop stars Benson Boone and Katy Perry on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, respectively.

For more info, visit AbuDhabiGP.com.

Metallica has also announced their first-ever show in the Middle Eastern country of Bahrain, taking place Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. ET. 

You can also catch Metallica on their current North American tour, which continues Thursday in Toronto. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%