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Rev Rock Report

Metallica’s American Red Cross blood drive brought in over 25,000 donations

todayMarch 18, 2026

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Metallica on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Metallica’s blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross resulted in over 25,000 donations across the U.S.

“A hallmark mission of the All Within My Hands Foundation [Metallica’s charity organization] is to support critical care and communities, encouraging fans and friends to take action,” says drummer Lars Ulrich in a statement to Billboard. “We’re thrilled the Metallica Family recognizes the importance of blood donation and didn’t hesitate to rally behind this lifesaving effort. Their enthusiasm has made a real difference, and we’re honored to stand alongside them.”

Metallica launched the blood drive in connection with the 2025 U.S. leg of their M72 world tour. They’ve also held blood drives during the Australian leg of the tour.

As previously reported, Metallica is being honored at the Red Cross Gala in San Francisco on Saturday in recognition of their blood drive efforts.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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