AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica’s ﻿’Black Album’﻿ joins 750-week club on ‘﻿Billboard﻿’ 200

todayJuly 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Blackened Recordings

Metallica has entered a new pantheon of Billboard history.

The metal legends’ 1991 self-titled record aka the Black Album has notched its 750th week on the Billboard 200, according to a tweet from the @BillboardCharts account.

Only three other albums in history have spent at least 750 weeks on the Billboard 200. Pink Floyd‘s The Dark Side of the Moon has the most weeks on the chart, with 990, followed by Bob Marley & The Wailers‘ Legend and Journey‘s Greatest Hits, with 843 and 813, respectively.

Metallica celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Black Album in 2021 with The Metallica Blacklist, a massive tribute compilation featuring 53 covers of the original record’s songs.

Metallica is currently prepping for the upcoming U.S. leg of their M72 world tour, which kicks off in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%