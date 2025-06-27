Metallica’s Colorado blood drive biggest in history of Denver Red Cross

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica‘s blood drive in Denver ahead of their two shows at the Colorado capital’s Empower Field at Mile High stadium was the biggest in the history of the Denver Red Cross, according to a press release.

The two-day drive, held Monday and Tuesday, marked the finale of Metallica’s blood donation campaign, which took place in cities across the U.S. in connection with the metal band’s M72 tour. Those who donated had the opportunity to receive a limited-edition Metallica T-shirt.

Earlier in June, Metallica announced that the initiative had passed the 1,000 donations mark.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and the need for blood donations increases during the spring and summer months,” Metallica said in launching the campaign. “By participating in these drives, the Metallica Family will help trauma victims, those facing cancer, new mothers, people living with sickle cell disease, and so many more.”

Metallica’s Denver shows take place Friday and Sunday, and currently mark the last scheduled U.S. dates on the M72 tour.