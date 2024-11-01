AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich announces 40th anniversary signature drum kit with TAMA

todayNovember 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich has announced a new signature drum kit with the company TAMA.

The kit celebrates the 40th anniversary of the relationship between Ulrich and TAMA, which began in 1984 thanks to a recommendation from Rush‘s Neil Peart.

The anniversary model is a replica of Ulrich’s current setup on Metallica’s M72 tour supporting their latest album, 2023’s 72 Seasons. Fittingly, only 72 sets will be sold.

For more info, visit TAMA.com.

You can see Ulrich play his TAMA drums when the M72 tour returns to the U.S. in April 2025.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%