AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ joins Spotify’s Billions Club

todayApril 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Blackened Recordings

Metallica’s classic tune “Master of Puppets” is the latest track to join Spotify’s Billions Club.

The rockers shared on social media that they are “psyched” by the song’s latest milestone and thanked their fans for the support, adding, “Send it on its way to two billion, and listen to every member of the Billions Club.”

“Master of Puppets” is the title track of Metallica’s third studio album, which was released in 1986. The song was a top-40 hit for the band. In 2015 it became the first heavy metal song to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

More recently, the song had a pivotal role in the fourth season finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which sparked a renewed interest in the tune and a resurgence on the Spotify charts.

“Master of Puppets” is now the third Metallica track to join Spotify’s Billions Club, after “Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%