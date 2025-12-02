AD
Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show

todayDecember 2, 2025

Michael B. Jordan on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.’ (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan will need no introduction when he appears as a guest on David Letterman‘s talk show. He’s officially been announced as a guest on season 6 of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Michael’s episode will find him playing darts with the former late-night host. “I never played a video game in my life,” David tells Michael in the newly released trailer. When Michael questions whether he played Pac-Man, David acknowledges that he did, prompting Michael to say, “I knew I would catch you on something.”

Other season 6 guests are MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson and Jason Bateman

Season 6 of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix Dec. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

