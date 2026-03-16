Michael B. Jordan on winning the Oscar for best actor: ‘What’s for you is for you’

Michael B. Jordan accepts the best actor award at the 2026 Academy Awards. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Michael B. Jordan won best actor at the Academy Awards Sunday for his dual role in Sinners, becoming the sixth Black actor to take home the award.

Speaking backstage, he reflected on the honor and the balance between being ambitious and trusting the path meant for you.

“There is a selfishness in understanding that in your craft, in your industry, this is a pinnacle,” he said. “This is what our industry standard is, it’s what we put value on in a big way. That competitiveness, you do want that.”

At the same time, he said success comes down to timing.

“What’s for you is for you,” he continued. “And you can’t take anybody’s blessings away…So I’m just like walking my path, man, and just trying to be locked in.”

He encouraged actors and artists “to keep that in mind” during their journeys, to remain honest and continue dreaming big.

In Sinners, Jordan played twin brothers Smoke and Stack. To prepare, he imagined the history they shared after spending their whole lives together.

“Just imagine you being in a partnership for like 30-something years. How many times they would argue? How many times they would keep score on who’s right and who’s wrong?” he said, noting he built those layers so it could feel like they had a real history.

Director Ryan Coogler said he always believed Jordan was perfect for the role.

“I knew I had to call Mike,” he said backstage. “He ended up calling me before I got to him and asking me if I would be interested in something he was working on independently. And I told him it wasn’t the right time.”

He said Jordan got upset, forcing him to tell him about Sinners earlier than he intended. “Thankfully he said yes,” Coogler said.

Sinners also won the Oscar for best original screenplay.