AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Michael B. Jordan responds to Tom Cruise’s ‘Sinners’ shout-out

todayApril 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Cruise is a fan of the movie Sinners, and its star Michael B. Jordan can hardly believe it.

Cruise encouraged his fans to head out to movie theaters to go see Sinners in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Cruise stands in front of a poster for the film with a smile on his face as he points to his movie ticket.

“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!” Cruise’s caption reads.

Jordan shared Cruise’s post to his Instagram Story, where he included a mind-blown emoji and wrote, “nah this crazy …”

The actor also commented on Cruise’s post. “Thanks for the love and support!!!” Jordan wrote.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars Jordan in dual roles as identical twin entrepreneurs Smoke and Stack. It had an impressive second weekend at the box office, garnering $45.7 million. The film has made $163 million globally.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%