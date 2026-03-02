Michael B. Jordan talks ‘Sinners’ recognition: ‘I don’t want it to end’

Michael B. Jordan accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Award for “Sinners” onstage during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan had a big weekend, with wins at the NAACP Image Awards and the Actor Awards, and he doesn’t want it to end just yet.

After winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Sinners, which also took home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, he told Extra he’s honored “to be acknowledged by our peers and other actors that we admire.”

“To get that love and that affection and be in this room has us all kind of speechless,” he said of the Sinners cast, noting he’s generally feeling “gratitude.” “It’s a special movie, special project. We’ve been through so much together as a cast and as individuals and, man, I just don’t want it to stop. I don’t want it to end. I want to continue to do this over and over and over again. So yeah, it feels good.”

While accepting his award at the Actor Awards, Michael thanked his mother for the role she played in his success. He told Extra that he wouldn’t be close to where he is now without her love and support, which made her the perfect date.

“There’s been so much in my career my mom wasn’t able to be with me in these spaces, you know,” he said. “So for her to join me on this run, it couldn’t happen any other way.”

We’ll find out if Michael will add an Oscar to his trophy slate on March 15, when the Academy Awards air on ABC