Michael Bay reportedly working on ‘Skibidi Toilet’ film and TV franchise

todayJuly 24, 2024

If you’ve never heard of Skibidi Toilet, there’s a good chance you don’t have anyone under the age of 15 living in your house, but the viral sensation has just attracted one of the biggest blockbuster producers in Hollywood.

Variety says Michael Bay is developing a film and a TV franchise around the property, which began in 2023, when a 23-year-old from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia named Alexey Gerasimov uploaded to YouTube an 11-second video of an animated head singing from a toilet. 

Those humble beginnings have turned into nearly 80 mini films, with hundreds of millions of views the world over, and games, detailing a war between the toilet head folks and cyborgs known as Cameraheads. 

The trade says Bay and Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman are collaborating on the project. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

