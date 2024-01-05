AD
Michael Bolton reveals he underwent surgery for a brain tumor

todayJanuary 5, 2024

Timothy White

Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor late last year.

In a message to fans posted on Instagram, Michael, 70, writes, “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success.”

“I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” he continued.

The Grammy-winning singer noted that for the “next couple of months,” he’ll be focusing on his recovery, which means he’ll be taking a “temporary break” from touring.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he wrote.

He finished his note by telling fans, “Know that I am keeping your positive messages in my heart and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

