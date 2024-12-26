Michael Bolton shares update a year after brain surgery: ‘Here’s to fresh starts’

Medios y Media/Getty Images

On Jan. 5 of 2024, Michael Bolton told fans that he had to undergo brain surgery. Now, a year later, he seems healthy and happy.

Back in January, Michael wrote on Instagram, “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success.”

On Wednesday, Christmas Day, he shared a photo on Facebook of himself and some family members. They wore festive pajamas, while he sported a Santa hat. “Sending warm wishes for a holiday season filled with peace, love, and joy,” the post’s caption reads. “May the New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish. Here’s to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025!”

In his initial January post, Michael said he’d be taking a “temporary break” from touring. In October, he canceled some scheduled shows, noting on Facebook that he wasn’t “quite 100% yet,” adding, “I only want to give you my very best, so please bear with me as I continue my road to recovery.” He also teased “a couple exciting projects.”

His next scheduled concert is July in London.