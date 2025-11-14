Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani and more to sing at ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

Michael Buble on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ (Tyler Golden/NBC)

This year’s installment of Christmas in Rockefeller Center is hosted by Reba McEntire and will feature one of her fellow Voice coaches, Michael Bublé, as a performer.

Joining Michael on the special, which airs Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, are Marc Anthony, former Voice coach Gwen Stefani, Laufey, Kristin Chenoweth, R&B legends New Edition, and country stars Brad Paisley and Carly Pearce. Carly and Michael teamed up for the duet “Maybe This Christmas” last year.

Gwen has new Christmas music out this year: her songs “Shake the Snow Globe” and “Hot Cocoa” are out now, and also included on a new deluxe edition of her holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which is available exclusively on Amazon. “Shake the Snow Globe” is from the Prime Video holiday movie Oh. What. Fun.