Mike FM Music News

Michael Bublé joins Jonas Brothers onstage: “A night we’ll never forget”

todayNovember 13, 2023

Live Nation

Earlier this year, Michael Bublé joined Foo Fighters onstage. Now, he’s hit the other end of the musical spectrum — by joining Jonas Brothers.

The collab took place on November 11 when JoBros were in Michael’s hometown of Vancouver, B.C. Toward the end of the show, during the “side project” section of the concert, Michael came out and sang one of his signature songs, “Feeling Good.”

“Truth is, I love the @jonasbrothers more than the Jonas Brothers love the Jonas Brothers. Thank you KevinNickJoe and the crew for being so amazing to my kids,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “What a performance! I was blown away. It’s a night we’ll never forget.”

Michael’s post also featured a bunch of videos leading up to the show, where he pretends he’s taking his kids  and their friends to the show under duress, but ends up being the biggest JoBro fanboy.

As for Jonas Brothers, they posted a video of Nick and Kevin surprised to find Michael and Joe backstage in front of a Christmas tree, sharing Michael’s new signature whiskey, Thompson & Fraser.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

