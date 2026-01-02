AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Michael Bublé: One album, 10 different years at #1

todayJanuary 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Michael Bublé, ‘Christmas’ (143/Reprise)

Before Michael Bublé goes back into deep freeze for another year, give him his flowers for his latest chart accomplishment.

Billboard reports that Michael’s holiday album, Christmas, is #1 on the Canadian Albums chart dated Jan. 3, 2026. The album, which first came out in 2011, has therefore hit #1 in 10 different years, more than any other album in that chart’s history.

Christmas hit #1 in 2011 when it was released and has returned to the top in 2012, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and now 2026. By comparison, it’s only been #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in two different years.

Michael’s record label says that Christmas is the bestselling holiday album of the 21st century, earning billions of streams and more than 16 million physical copies sold worldwide.

On New Year’s Eve, Michael wrote on Instagram that he was “stepping into the new year with gratitude and excitement for what’s ahead. Cheers to 2026!”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%