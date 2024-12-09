Michael Bublé releases solo version of new Christmas song as ‘Christmas’ returns to top 10

143/Reprise

It’s beginning to look a lot like Michael Bublé season.

His 2011 album, Christmas, has returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200, rising from #12 to #7. On Nov. 30, Michael received a plaque for 1 billion Spotify streams of one of the album’s songs, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” Overall, the album has sold more than 16 million copies worldwide.

As for Michael’s latest holiday release, “Maybe This Christmas,” he’s put out a solo version of the song on streaming services. The original version is a duet with Carly Pearce; on Dec. 9, the two will perform the song together on The Voice.

In other Michael Bublé news, he and his family attended one of Taylor Swift‘s final Eras Tour concerts, which was conveniently held in his hometown of Vancouver, Canada. He posted video of himself enjoying the show with his daughters Vida and Cielo, and wrote, “When I tell you we witnessed something last night that we’ve never experienced before and frankly, may never experience again. Taylor is truly an incredible entertainer.”

“Her parents were so kindhearted, it’s clear how she became the woman she is today and watching the joy on our daughter’s [sic] faces is something we will never forget as long as we live. They were in awe of Taylor,” he continued. “The power of connection and the shared experience between generations is a testament to Taylor’s incredible talents. We are grateful to have seen the Eras tour and in our very own hometown. What an unforgettable night!”