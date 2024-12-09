AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Michael Bublé releases solo version of new Christmas song as ‘Christmas’ returns to top 10

todayDecember 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
143/Reprise

It’s beginning to look a lot like Michael Bublé season.

His 2011 album, Christmas, has returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200, rising from #12 to #7. On Nov. 30, Michael received a plaque for 1 billion Spotify streams of one of the album’s songs, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” Overall, the album has sold more than 16 million copies worldwide.

As for Michael’s latest holiday release, “Maybe This Christmas,” he’s put out a solo version of the song on streaming services. The original version is a duet with Carly Pearce; on Dec. 9, the two will perform the song together on The Voice.

In other Michael Bublé news, he and his family attended one of Taylor Swift‘s final Eras Tour concerts, which was conveniently held in his hometown of Vancouver, Canada. He posted video of himself enjoying the show with his daughters Vida and Cielo, and wrote, “When I tell you we witnessed something last night that we’ve never experienced before and frankly, may never experience again. Taylor is truly an incredible entertainer.”

“Her parents were so kindhearted, it’s clear how she became the woman she is today and watching the joy on our daughter’s [sic] faces is something we will never forget as long as we live. They were in awe of Taylor,” he continued. “The power of connection and the shared experience between generations is a testament to Taylor’s incredible talents. We are grateful to have seen the Eras tour and in our very own hometown. What an unforgettable night!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%