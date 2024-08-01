Michael Jackson estate questions authenticity of drawings up for auction

Getty/Steve Granitz

A planned auction of what has been described as hand-drawn artwork by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is being called into question.

The auction, featuring 76 pieces of what is reported to be Jackson’s art, including pieces hand-drawn with wax colored pencil, is supposed to take place Saturday through Kings Auctions, but now the Michael Jackson estate is questioning whether the drawings are legit.

“The Estate of Michael Jackson does not accept that this artwork was created by Michael Jackson,” a rep for the estate tells Billboard. “Our representatives examined this artwork several years ago while it was being stored in a hangar at the Santa Monica airport, and the inspection only raised further concerns.”

They add, “We have made this clear to the auction house and others many times since. The Estate asked for evidence that these works were in fact created by Michael, and no sufficient evidence has ever been produced. Caveat emptor (let the buyer beware).”

The auction incudes a sketch of Martin Luther King, portraits of presidents, Disney characters, pop icons, fine artworks and more. They are all said to be signed by Jackson.

