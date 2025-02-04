Michael Jordan’s son arrested on cocaine possession, resisting arrest charges in Florida

AD

(MAITLAND, Fla.) — Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on drug and resisting arrest charges in Florida after he got his vehicle stuck on train tracks, according to an arrest affidavit.

The 34-year-old Orlando resident was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Maitland after an officer saw a blue Lamborghini SUV that appeared to be stopped on railroad tracks, according to the affidavit. The officer notified SunRail, the commuter rail system, to alert that there was a vehicle on the tracks and approached the SUV, the affidavit said.

The officer reported that he smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and the driver had slurred speech and “red bloodshot and glassy eyes,” according to the affidavit.

Police learned the vehicle had allegedly just fled from a traffic stop initiated by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to the affidavit.

Marcus Jordan reportedly told the officer that he made a wrong turn and needed help getting his vehicle off the tracks, according to the affidavit. There was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly told police he had “some drinks” that night but “repeated he was not over the legal limit,” according to the affidavit.

The officer arrested Marcus Jordan for driving under the influence after conducting field sobriety exercises, according to the affidavit.

A “clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance” was found inside the front right pocket of his pants that ultimately tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Marcus Jordan allegedly refused to cooperate when asked to get into the patrol vehicle, according to the affidavit.

He refused to provide breath samples at the Orange County DUI Center, according to the affidavit.

Marcus Jordan was issued a citation for driving under the influence and charged with possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence, according to the affidavit. He was booked into the Orange County jail without incident.

He did not answer reporters’ questions upon his release later Tuesday. Online court records do not list any attorney information for him.

Marcus Jordan is one of Michael Jordan’s five children.

He is a former college basketball player, having played for the University of Central Florida. The affidavit noted his current occupation as self-employed.